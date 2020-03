March 30 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd:

* JSE: SAC - POSTPONEMENT OF DISTRIBUTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

* SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE FUND MANAGERS (PTY) LTD - TO POSTPONE PAYMENT OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION FROM MONDAY, 6 APRIL 2020 TO TUESDAY, 28 APRIL 2020

* SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE FUND MANAGERS (PTY) LTD - NO LONGER APPROPRIATE FOR DIVIDEND GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020