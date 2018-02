BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Reports FY HEPS Of 42.79 Cents​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd:

* ‍DELIVERED GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2017 OF 4.4%​

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 42.79 CENTS VERSUS 41.10 CENTS‍​

* SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE FUND MANAGERS - ‍SA CORPORATE‘S OBJECTIVE IN 2018 IS TO CONSOLIDATE GROUP‘S ASSET BASE AND POSITION ITS PORTFOLIO FOR SUSTAINABLE FUTURE GROWTH​

* ‍INDEPENDENTLY VALUED PROPERTY PORTFOLIO INCREASED BY R1,8BN (12.0%) TO R16,8BN AS AT DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF 22.54 CENTS​

* ‍FY TOTAL NET PROPERTY INCOME (“NPI”) INCREASED BY 13.7%, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASING BY 5.7%​

* SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE FUND MANAGERS PTY - ‍BOARD'S VIEW IS THAT DISTRIBUTION GROWTH WILL BE FLAT FOR 2018 YEAR WITH WEAKER H1 FOLLOWED BY A STRONGER H2