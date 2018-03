BRIEF-S.A Department Of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries Minister Met Tiger Brands CEO On Monday

March 20 (Reuters) - S.A Department Of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries:

* MINISTER MET WITH TIGER BRANDS CEO ON MONDAY; TAKEN THROUGH CO’S PROCESSES TO RESPOND TO LISTERIOSIS OUTBREAK‍​‍​

* MINISTER WANTED ASSURANCE THAT ESTABLISHMENT WORKING SATISFACTORILY ON CORRECTIVE MEASURES ‍​

* TO DATE, NO IMPORTED MECHANICALLY DEBONED MEAT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES ST6 STRAIN

* AWARE OF CHALLENGES RELATED TO ESTABLISHMENT IN BRAZIL (BRF S/A) UNDER INVESTIGATION BY BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES

* ENGAGED BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES, RECEIVED RESPONSE INDICATING THERE ARE 3 ESTABLISHMENTS UNDER INVESTIGATION

* RESPONSE FROM BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES INDICATE THERE ARE ADDITIONAL 3 LABS THAT SERVICE THE 3 ESTABLISHMENTS

* BRAZILIAN ESTABLISHMENTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED BY BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES UNTIL CONCLUSION OF INVESTIGATION

* DEPARTMENT. OF AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY & FISHERIES SUSPENDED IMPORTS FROM THE ESTABLISHMENTS