March 13 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd :

* FOR‍ FIRST TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEB HONG KONG AND MACAU SAME STORE SALES ROSE 11.1%​

* HONG KONG AND MACAU RETAIL SALES ROSE 14.6 PERCENT DURING FIRST TWO MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28