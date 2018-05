May 7 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd :

* RETAIL SALES IN HONG KONG AND MACAU DURING THREE-DAY LABOUR DAY HOLIDAY 2018 INCREASED BY 34.4%

* DURING THREE-DAY LABOUR HOLIDAY 2018, SALES ATTRIBUTABLE TO MAINLAND CUSTOMERS RECORDED A GROWTH OF 41.5%

* ON SAME STORE BASIS, SALES RECORDED A GROWTH OF 31.7% FOR HONG KONG AND MACAU FOR THREE DAY LABOUR DAY HOLIDAY 2018