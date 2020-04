BRIEF-SA SA International Says For Q4 Group's Retail And Wholesale Turnover Decreased By 56.5%

April 15 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd :

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- FOR Q4 GROUP’S RETAIL AND WHOLESALE TURNOVER DECREASED BY 56.5%

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - FOR Q4 HONG KONG AND MACAU SARS SAME STORE SALES DROPPED 59.6% Y/Y

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- GROUP’S RETAIL AND WHOLESALE TURNOVER IN OTHER MARKETS OUTSIDE HONG KONG AND MACAU SARS DECREASED BY 27.0% IN Q4

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL - TO CONTINUE TO DOWNSIZE STORE NETWORK IN HONG KONG SAR, REQUEST SHORT TERM RENTAL CONCESSIONS FROM LANDLORDS

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL- RETAIL STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA AND MALAYSIA TEMPORARILY CLOSED FROM FEB AND MID-MAR RESPECTIVELY, CAUSING FALL IN Q4 TURNOVER

* SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - IN SINGAPORE, ALL OF GROUP'S STORES ALREADY BEEN CLOSED BY 31 MARCH