Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd :

* TO ‍CLOSE ALL STORES IN TAIWAN TO CONCENTRATE RESOURCES ON MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG, MACAU, SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA MARKETS

* ‍IS EXPECTED THAT STORES IN TAIWAN WILL BE CLOSED ON 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍NUMBER OF AFFECTED EMPLOYEES FROM CLOSURE OF STORES IS ABOUT 260​

* ‍GROUP TOOK MEASURES TO REORGANISE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF ITS OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN BUT RESULTS WERE UNSATISFACTORY​