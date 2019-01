Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saab AB:

* SAAB OFFERS GRIPEN E TO SWITZERLAND

* SAAB OFFERS SWISS INDUSTRIAL PARTICIPATION WORTH 100 PERCENT OF CONTRACT VALUE

* SAYS PROPOSAL CONSISTING OF OPTIONS FOR 30, AND 40, NEW BUILD GRIPEN E FIGHTER AIRCRAFT IS A RESPONSE TO REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

* SAYS GRIPEN E PROGRAMME IS PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO PLAN