March 30 (Reuters) - Saab AB:

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND SHOULD BE MADE NOW

* BOARD CAN ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF A NEW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS FAR, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SAAB HAS BEEN LOW, GIVEN COMPANY’S LARGE ORDER BACKLOG AND BUSINESS MODEL WITH LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS

* COMPANY CANNOT EXCLUDE FUTURE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS IF CURRENT DISRUPTION IN WORLD TRADE IS PROLONGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)