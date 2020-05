May 1 (Reuters) - Saba Capital Management L.P.:

* SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 13.2% STAKE IN ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST INC AS OF MAY 1 - SEC FILING

* SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS ACQUIRED ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST COMMON STOCK BECAUSE BELIEVES THAT COMMON STOCK ARE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: [bit.ly/2VUmFlD] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)