March 4 (Reuters) - Voya Prime Rate Trust:

* SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ON MARCH 3, SABA CAPITAL CEF OPPORTUNITIES, FUND TO WHICH SABA CAPITAL SERVES AS INVESTMENT ADVISOR, SENT LETTER TO VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST

* SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS INTENT TO NOMINATE TEN INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2TBnptC) Further company coverage: