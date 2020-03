March 20 (Reuters) - Banco de Sabadell SA:

* CONTINUES TO CALL THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON DESIGNATED DATES AND CHANGES VENUE

* RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOW GENERAL MEETING THROUGH LIVE STREAM AND TO VOTE USING PHYSICAL PROXY CARD OR ELECTRONICALLY Source text: bit.ly/2wm8NXa Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)