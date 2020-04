April 30 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Sabadell , Jaime Guardiola:

* CEO OF SPAIN’S SABADELL SAYS TSB’S THREE YEAR-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN REMAINS UNCHANGED, STICKS TO TARGET OF PROFIT AFTER TAX OF 130 MILLION-140 MILLION POUNDS BY 2022 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)