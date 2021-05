May 28 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Sabadell, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno:

* SAYS FOR TIME BEING IS VERY SATISFIED WITH SABADELL’S STANDALONE STRATEGY

* SAYS M&A ALTERNATIVE FOR THE BANK IS NOT “SOMETHING” WE ARE SEEING HAPPENING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)