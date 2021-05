May 28 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Sabadell, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno:

* SAYS WILL ADDRESS POTENTIAL STAFF REDUCTIONS ARISING FROM NEW COST-CUTTINGS IN SPAIN IN THE FUTURE

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LEOPOLDO ALVEAR SAYS THE BANK EXPECTS TO ALREADY REACH AN AROUND 12% CORE CAPITAL RATIO BY END-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)