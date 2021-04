BRIEF-Sabadell's CEO Says Will Give More Details On Costs In Upcoming Strategy

April 30 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Sabadell, Cesar González-Bueno:

* SAYS BANK’S NEW STRATEGY WILL SHIFT FOCUS FROM BUSINESS VOLUMES TO PROFITABILITY AND RETURN OF CAPITAL

* SAYS WILL GIVE MORE DETAILS ON COSTS IN UPCOMING STRATEGY ON MAY 28TH

* SABADELL CFO, LEOPOLDO ALVEAR, SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY ADDITIONAL CAPITAL HEADWINDS FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR