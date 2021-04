April 30 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Sabadell, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno:

* SAYS WILL NOT INITIATE IN THE “NEAR TERM” ANY CORPORATE TRANSACTION EITHER REGARDING TSB OR MEXICAN UNIT

* SAYS THINKS THERE IS MORE VALUE TO COME OVER TIME AT BOTH FRANCHISES