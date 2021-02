Feb 1 (Reuters) - Outgoing Chief Financial Officer Of Spain’s Sabadell, Tomas Varela:

* SAYS POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN WOULD BE PART OF NEW STRATEGY TO BE DISCLOSED IN MAY

* SAYS EXPECTS BANK'S BAD LOAN RATIO TO PEAK IN 2021