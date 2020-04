April 30 (Reuters) - CFO Of Spain’s Sabadell, Tomas Varela:

* SEES COST OF RISK TO COVER NPL PROVISIONS HOVERING AROUND 90 BASIS POINTS TO 95 BPS

* EXPECTS CAPITAL CORE TIER-1 RATIO TO FINISH 2020 BETWEEN 11.75%-12% WITHOUT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)