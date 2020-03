March 24 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA:

* ITALIAN PLANTS HAVE STOPPED OPERATING AS OF MARCH 23

* BOARD TO PROPOSE NOT TO PAY DIVIDEND ON 2019 RESULTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

* DISTRIBUTION OF 2019 PROFIT DIVIDEND WILL BE RE-EXAMINED WHEN CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS OVERCOME