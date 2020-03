March 24 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ITALIAN PLANTS HAVE STOPPED OPERATING AS OF MARCH 23

* TO DATE, PRODUCTION IS PROCEEDING AT FULL CAPACITY IN FOREIGN PLANTS