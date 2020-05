May 12 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.9 MILLION, +16.5% YEAR/YEAR

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS A GRADUAL RECOVERY WITH SALES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR HIGHER OR, IN WORST-CASE SCENARIO, IN LINE WITH THOSE OF FIRST HALF

* EXPECTS IT CAN CONCLUDE H1 2020 WITH SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 78 AND 82 MILLION