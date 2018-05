May 4 (Reuters) - Saban Capital Acquisition Corp:

* SABAN CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP - ON MAY 3, ANNOUNCED THAT FRED GLUCKMAN RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CO’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

* SABAN CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP - GREG IVANCICH WAS APPOINTED AS COMPANY'S CFO, EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 1, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2FIrcfC) Further company coverage: