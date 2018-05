May 23 (Reuters) -

* SABAN CAPITAL GROUP SAYS FRED GLUCKMAN HAS RESIGNED AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 1

* SABAN CAPITAL GROUP SAYS GLUCKMAN IS SUCCEEDED BY GREG IVANCICH, WHO HAS JOINED SCG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: