Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sabanci Holding:

* SEES 2018 COMBINED SALES UP AT 15 PERCENT - 20 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 COMBINED NON-BANK EBITDA UP AT 15 PERCENT - 20 PERCENT

* SABANCI GROUP PLANS TO INVEST AROUND 5 BILLION LIRA IN TOTAL IN 2018