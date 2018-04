April 6 (Reuters) - SABANCI HOLDING:

* BUYS 6.9 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES IN CIMSA CIMENTO AT 12.78 LIRA PER SHARE

* ITS SHAREHOLDING RATIO IN CIMSA CIMENTO INCREASES TO 54.5 PERCENT FROM 49.4 PERCENT