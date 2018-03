BRIEF-Sabesp announces corporate reorganization

March 12 (Reuters) - Sabesp:

* MATERIAL FACT: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP

* SÃO PAULO STATE GOVERNMENT RECEIVED FROM GROUP OF INVESTORS LETTER AIMING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF PART OF SHARES, HELD BY GESP

* ‍TRANSACTION STRUCTURED EXCLUSIVELY AT HOLDCO LEVEL AND WILL NOT AFFECT CORPORATE CONTROL OF SABESP, WHICH WILL REMAIN HELD BY GESP CONSISTENTLY​

* LETTER WILL BE ASSESSED BY STATE PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM’S BOARD WHICH HAS AUTHORITY TO DECIDE FOR CONTINUITY AND CONDITIONS

* IDENTITY OF INVESTORS AND CONTENT OF LETTER WILL BE KEPT UNDER SECRECY