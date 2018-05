May 3 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FLOW THROUGH FINANCING TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY C$6 MILLION

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER - WILL SELL ABOUT 2 MILLION FLOW THROUGH COMMON SHARES AT $2.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: