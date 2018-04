BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver, Kitikmeot Inuit Finalize Agreements Relating To Binding Term Sheet

April 23 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP - CO, KITIKMEOT INUIT ASSOCIATION FINALIZE AGREEMENTS RELATING TO BINDING TERM SHEET ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 18, 2017

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP - CO, KIA HAVE ENTERED INTO 20 YEAR BENEFIT AND LAND TENURE AGREEMENTS UNDER A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER - FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT SETS OUT RIGHTS & OBLIGATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SURFACE LAND ACCESS ON INUIT OWNED LAND ON BACK RIVER PROJECT