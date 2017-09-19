FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49 pct equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49 pct equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49% equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant; closing expected prior to year end 2017; places Sabra on path to 100% ownership of portfolio

* Says transaction values portfolio at $1.62 billion and Sabra’s 49% minority interest investment at $371.0 million

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍Expects to finance the investment with proceeds from its revolving credit facility​

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Under JV agreements, co will have right to designate three directors on seven member boards of Enlivant joint ventures

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - Under joint venture agreements, co will have right to designate 3 directors on 7 member boards of Enlivant joint ventures

* Sabra Health Care REIT - ‍ Also expects to finance investment cash generated from planned dispositions of certain facilities operated by Genesis Healthcare

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Enlivant JV currently targeting 2018 NOI after management fees of about $100 to $105 million before projected capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
