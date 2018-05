BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT Posts Q1 Adjusted FFO per share $0.59

May 9 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.59

* SABRA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 - $2.56

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 - $2.55

* SEES 2018 AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 - $2.36

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 - $2.35

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S