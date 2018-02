Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc:

* SABRA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; CLOSES ON ENLIVANT INVESTMENTS; PROVIDES UPDATE ON CCP MERGER EXECUTION; PROVIDES UPDATE ON GENESIS EXODUS; UPDATES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.60

* QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $0.66

* SEES ‍2018 FFO SHR $2.31 TO $2.39; AFFO SHR $2.15 TO $2.23 AND NORMALIZED AFFO SHR $2.28 TO $2.36​

* FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S