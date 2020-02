BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT Reports Qtrly FFO Per Share Of $0.46

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc:

* SABRA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 5.38X; SOLIDIFIES STRONG FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH WITH 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.46

* SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT - QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $0.48

* SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT - QTRLY AFFO AND NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.45 AND $0.47, RESPECTIVELY

* SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC - SEES 2020 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $1.71 - $1.81

* SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT - SEES 2020 NORMALIZED AFFO PER SHARE $1.70 - $1.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: