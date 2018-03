March 22 (Reuters) - Sabre Insurance Group Plc:

* FY ‍RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VERSUS 96.3%​

* ‍PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018​

* ‍FY PERFORMANCE UNDERPINS OUR CONFIDENCE IN DELIVERING AN ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)