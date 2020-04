BRIEF-Sabre Insurance Says Likely COVID-19 To Drive Fall In Claims Frequency

April 7 (Reuters) - Sabre Insurance Group PLC:

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM £197.0M VERSUS £210.0M

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £45.7M VERSUS £50.1M

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FY TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE 12.8P

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 8.1P

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO (POST DIVIDEND) 180% VERSUS 161%

* SABRE INSURANCE - COVID-19 IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANY SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE CAPITAL STRAIN, BUT UNFORESEEABLE CHALLENGES COULD EMERGE

* SABRE INSURANCE - TAKE A PRUDENT APPROACH TO FINAL DIVIDEND, WITHHOLD ANY SPECIAL DIVIDEND UNTIL GREATER CLARITY OVER FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SABRE INSURANCE- PROPOSES A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 8.1P, IN LINE WITH GROUP’S DIVIDEND POLICY, AND WILL DEFER DECLARATION OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* SABRE INSURANCE- LIKELY COVID-19 TO DRIVE SIGNIFICANT, TEMPORARY, REDUCTION IN CLAIMS FREQUENCY IT IS ANTICIPATED OTHER CLAIMS PRESSURES TO EMERGE

* SABRE INSURANCE- WITH MARKET PRICE RISES APPARENT IN MOST RECENT MONTHS THERE IS POSSIBILITY GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES MAY ARISE LATER IN 2020/EARLY 2021

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - INTEND TO CONTINUE TO EMPLOY ALL OF OUR COLLEAGUES ON THEIR FULL SALARIES

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - DO NOT CURRENTLY BELIEVE WE WILL NEED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANY OF AVAILABLE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT