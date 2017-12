BRIEF-Sabre Insurance Says Pricing Of Offer At 230 Pence Per Ordinary Share​

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sabre Insurance Group Plc IPO-SI.L:

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF OFFER AT 230 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍BASED ON OFFER PRICE, MARKET CAPITALISATION OF COMPANY WILL BE £575 MILLION AT COMMENCEMENT OF CONDITIONAL DEALINGS​

* ‍OFFER COMPRISES 125,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES EQUATING TO AN OFFER SIZE OF £287.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING 50 PERCENT​

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP . ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE, AND UNCONDITIONAL DEALINGS IN ORDINARY SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON LSE ON DEC 11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)