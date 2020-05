BRIEF-Sabre Insurance Says Qtrly Gross Written Premium Down About 5%

May 21 (Reuters) - Sabre Insurance Group PLC:

* SABRE INSURANCE GRP - TRADING STATEMENT

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM FOR 3 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020 DOWN APPROXIMATELY 5% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SABRE INSURANCE - PREMIUM OUTTURN FOR YEAR HARD TO FORECAST PRECISELY DUE TO FAST-CHANGING COVID-19 IMPACTED RATING ENVIRONMENT

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - COMBINED RATIO FOR FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 70 TO 80%

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - INTRODUCED PRICE DECREASES FOR NEW AND RENEWAL BUSINESS FROM MID-APRIL

* SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - IS CONFIDENT OF MAINTAINING AN ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND FOR 2020