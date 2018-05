BRIEF-Sabre Reports Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Of $0.44

May 1 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* RAISED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* CONSOLIDATED Q1 REVENUE INCREASED 8.0% TO $988.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO $915.4 MILLION IN YEAR AGO PERIOD

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $942.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVENUE $3,760 MILLION - $3,840 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $1.39 - $1.53

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (GAAP) $290 MILLION - $310 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW APPROXIMATELY $425 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.42, REVENUE VIEW $3.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S