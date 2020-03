BRIEF-Sabre To Suspend Payment Of Qtrly Cash Dividends On Co's Common Stock

March 17 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp:

* SABRE - BOARD VOTED TO SUSPEND PAYMENT OF QTRLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON CO’S COMMON STOCK

* SABRE - SUSPENDED ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS PART OF ITS CASH MANAGEMENT MEASURES

* SABRE - VOTED TO SUSPEND PAYMENT OF QTRLY CASH DIVIDENDS TO BETTER MANAGE CASH POSITION IN LIGHT OF CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19

* SABRE - UNDER AMENDED TERMS, MAY SUSPEND FINANCIAL COVENANT RELATED TO LEVERAGE RATIO IF TRAVEL EVENT DISRUPTION OCCURS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/33r1RnP) Further company coverage: