BRIEF-Sabvest Capital Says Co Expects Reduction In HY HEPS Of At Least 100%

June 29 (Reuters) - Sabvest Capital Ltd:

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN HY HEPS/EPS OF AT LEAST 100%

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 HAS AFFECTED MOST OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S INVESTEE COMPANIES WORLDWIDE

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - GROUP HAS SUFFICIENT FACILITIES AND RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO FUND ITS COMMITMENTS

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A REDUCTION OR WAIVER OF ITS 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WAS PAID AS DECLARED.

* SABVEST CAPITAL LTD - EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN HY NAV PER SHARE (NPS) OF AT LEAST 10%, FROM 6689C AT 31 DECEMBER 2019