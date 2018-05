May 15 (Reuters) - Sachem Capital Corp:

* SACHEM CAPITAL REPORTS RESULTS FOR Q1 2018 – REVENUE UP 111% AND NET INCOME UP 120% TO $0.13/SHARE; ANNOUNCES NEW $35 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* ANNOUNCES NEW $35 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY