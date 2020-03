March 12 (Reuters) - Saes Getters SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 182.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME EUR 26.8 MILLION, UP 77.7%

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.78 EUR PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CANNOT BE DETERMINED TO DATE AND WILL BE MONITORED IN NEXT MONTHS