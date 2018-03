BRIEF-Saexploration Announces Net Loss Attributable To Corporation For Quarter Was $1.69 Per Diluted Share

March 15 (Reuters) - Saexploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY REVENUES DECREASED 80.9% TO $4.8 MILLION FROM $25.4 MILLION

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CORPORATION FOR QUARTER WAS $1.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, SAE'S BACKLOG WAS $49.8 MILLION