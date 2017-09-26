FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration Holdings says ‍on September 22, 2017, unit entered into first amended and restated credit and security agreement​ - SEC filing

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - New credit agreement provides for up to $16.0 million in borrowings secured primarily by borrower's north american assets

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - ‍Credit facility will mature on January 2, 2020 , unless terminated earlier​ Source text:[bit.ly/2hxE7qK] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
