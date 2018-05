May 15 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $3.79

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $35.3 MILLION

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS - SAE CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE ALL OF PROJECTS IN BACKLOG ON MARCH 31, 2018 DURING REMAINDER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: