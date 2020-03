BRIEF-SAF HOLLAND Adjust Production In Its Global Production Network

March 30 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SE:

* ADJUSTS PRODUCTION SITE SPECIFIC TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE RESPECTIVE REQUIREMENTS

* PRODUCTION UNTIL END OF MARCH GENERALLY AS PLANNED

* DURATION AND EXTENT OF PRODUCTION CUTBACKS WILL BE ADJUSTED FLEXIBLY TO STATUS OF SUPPLY CHAINS AND SALES MARKETS

* SITUATION AT CHINESE LOCATION IN YANGZHOU HAS GENERALLY RETURNED TO NORMAL

* MEASURES RANGE FROM INTRODUCTION OF PARTIAL SHORT TIME WORK IN GERMANY TO TEMPORARY SITE CLOSURES - LARGELY BY OFFICIAL ORDER

* ADJUSTMENTS AFFECT TWO GERMAN PLANTS IN BESSENBACH AND SINGEN AS WELL AS PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY PLANTS IN TURKEY, ITALY, BRAZIL, INDIA AND SOUTH AFRICA AS WELL AS SOME SALES COMPANIES

