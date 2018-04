April 26 (Reuters) - Saf Holland SA:

* ADJUSTMENT OF CONVERSION PRICE AND CONVERSION RATIO OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 27, 2018, ADJUSTED CONVERSION PRICE IS EUR 11.9235 FOR BONDS MATURING SEPT. 12, 2020

* CONSEQUENTLY ADJUSTED CONVERSION RATIO IS 8,386.7992 (PREVIOUSLY 8,297.5846)