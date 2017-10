BRIEF-Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q3 SALES ROSE 8.3 PERCENT TO 277.1 MILLION EUR

* ‍GROUP SALES IN Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 8.3 % TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 277.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 255.8 MILLION)​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS HIGHER ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR IN RANGE OF EUR 1,125 MILLION TO EUR 1,135 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP‘S ADJUSTED EBIT IN Q3 OF 2017 REACHED APPROXIMATELY EUR 20.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 21.6 MILLION)​

* ‍NOW SEES 2017 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TO RATHER TEND TOWARDS LOWER END OF 8-9% RANGE PLANNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)