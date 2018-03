BRIEF-Saf-Holland Buys 100 Pct Stake In York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

March 21 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* ACQUIRES TRAILER AXLE AND SUSPENSION SYSTEM MANUFACTURER YORK TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT (ASIA) PTE. LTD.

* ‍SALES CONTRIBUTION OF AROUND EUR 50 MILLION EXPECTED IN FIRST FULL YEAR FOLLOWING ACQUISITION​

* ACQUIRING 100% OF SHARES IN YORK TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT (ASIA) PTE. LTD.

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR STAKE IN YORK, INCLUDING ALL LIABILITIES, AMOUNTS TO AROUND EUR 33 MILLION​

* SEES CONTRIBUTION TO SAF-HOLLAND GROUP SALES OF AROUND EUR 50 MILLION WITH AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE