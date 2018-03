BRIEF-SAF-HOLLAND Buys Majority Stake In Coupling System Specialist V.Orlandi

March 16 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN COUPLING SYSTEM SPECIALIST V.ORLANDI S.P.A.

* ACQUISITION TO CONTRIBUTE SALES OF C. EUR 22 MILLION IN FIRST FY AND HAVE SLIGHT MARGIN-ACCRETIVE EFFECT

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. EUR 39 MILLION

* PARTIES AGREED TO GRANT SAF-HOLLAND A CALL OPTION FOR REMAINING 30 % INTEREST IN COMPANY

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED NO LATER THAN IN Q2 OF 2018

* AFTER TAKEOVER, COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT BUSINESS